Georgia not going to open land borders yet due to COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Georgia has no plans yet to open its land borders because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told reporters today.

In early May the Georgian PM announced that Georgia will open for domestic tourism from June 15 and will also be ready to host foreign tourists from July 1. “We cannot make hasty steps now on opening the land borders. Movement of Georgian citizens and transportation of goods is absolutely not problematic today”, the PM said.

He said the Georgian side provides comfortable conditions for the international companies, carrier companies. At the same time the authorities control each truck and monitor the health condition of the drivers.

Georgia suspended air communication with all countries in late March due to the COVID-19 and shut down its land borders in mid-March. Georgia borders with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia.

