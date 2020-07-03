Large blasts rock Turkish fireworks factory, 10 injured
14:35, 3 July, 2020
YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. A series of large explosions rocked a fireworks factory in northwest Turkey’s Sakarya province on Friday and 10 people were taken to hospital with injuries, Reuters reports.
Local governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim said around 150-200 people were inside the complex in the Hendek district of Sakarya province.
It was not immediately clear what triggered the blasts.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version