Armenian PM congratulates President of Belarus on Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you and all the citizens of the Republic of Belarus on your main state holiday - Independence Day.

I wish you every success and new achievements on the way to ensuring your country’s economic, social and scientific-technical development and enhancing its international standing.

It is emblematic that Belarus today celebrates its liberation from fascism. Our friendship, which was further strengthened during the Great Patriotic War, obliges us to carry on with the deep-rooted traditions and expand the scope of mutually beneficial partnership. I am confident that through concerted action, Yerevan and Minsk will be able to upgrade the Armenian-Belarusian interstate cooperation in qualitative terms.

Dear Alexander Grigoryevich,

I wish you robust health and good luck in all your endeavors, as well as peace, stability and prosperity – to the friendly people of the Republic of Belarus,” the congratulatory message reads.

