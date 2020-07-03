Lithuanian president’s wife sends gifts to Armenian children infected with COVID-19
13:31, 3 July, 2020
YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Wife of the Lithuanian president Diana Nausėdienė sent gifts to Armenian children who are infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Armenian Embassy in Lithuania said.
The gifts were sent to Armenia on July 3 via a Lithuanian military aircraft.
Recently the Lithuanian government sent a medical team to Armenia, as well as provided medical items and equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
