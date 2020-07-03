Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

Lithuanian president’s wife sends gifts to Armenian children infected with COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Wife of the Lithuanian president Diana Nausėdienė sent gifts to Armenian children who are infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Armenian Embassy in Lithuania said.

The gifts were sent to Armenia on July 3 via a Lithuanian military aircraft.

Recently the Lithuanian government sent a medical team to Armenia, as well as provided medical items and equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





