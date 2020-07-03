Armenian minister, new Ambassador of Iran discuss prospects of joint projects

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan received on July 2 new Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, the ministry told Armenpress.

Congratulating the Ambassador on appointment, the Armenian minister expressed confidence that Mr. Zohouri’s activity will contribute to the expansion and deepening of the Armenian-Iranian relations. The minister said the existing high level of mutual partnership is demonstrated especially in the joint infrastructure development programs between the two countries.

The Iranian Ambassador thanked the Armenian minister for the welcome and in turn reaffirmed the readiness of the Iranian side to give a new quality to the bilateral multi-sectoral cooperation and fully use the existing potential in the economic relations.

At the meeting the sides discussed the implementation prospects of joint programs in the regional partnership, transportation and energy infrastructure sectors. They also exchanged views on the actions to be taken to respond to the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic and overcome the economic crisis.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan