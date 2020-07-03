Road condition
YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on July 3, as of 08:00, the roads across Armenia are passable.
The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks as the ban on entry to Georgia for foreigners is still in force.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 11:24 Artsakh confirms 4 new cases of COVID-19
- 11:19 President Sarkissian congratulates writer Razmik Davoyan on 80th birthday
- 11:07 COVID-19: Armenia confirms 662 new cases in past 24 hours
- 11:01 India reports over 20,000 coronavirus cases in one day
- 10:24 President of Artsakh approves Government’s decisions
- 10:21 Armenian minister, new Ambassador of Iran discuss prospects of joint projects
- 10:19 Armenian President holds phone talk with Belarussian counterpart
- 10:13 Road condition
- 09:02 European Stocks up - 02-07-20
- 09:01 US stocks up - 02-07-20
- 09:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-07-20
- 08:59 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-07-20
- 08:59 Oil Prices Up - 02-07-20
- 07.02-20:43 Armenia selected Action Coalition leader for technology and innovations
- 07.02-20:26 Foreign Ministries of Armenia, Romania hold political consultations
- 07.02-20:08 On the initiative of ANC-UK all-party parliamentary group for Armenia relaunched in United Kingdom
- 07.02-19:12 President Sarkissian receives NSS Director
- 07.02-18:46 PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin
- 07.02-17:56 Artsakh’s FM sends thank-you letters to a group of U.S. Congressmen
- 07.02-17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-07-20
- 07.02-17:36 Asian Stocks - 02-07-20
- 07.02-17:27 Ararat Danielyan appointed adviser to Artsakh President
- 07.02-17:25 President Sarkissian holds meeting with AUA President
- 07.02-17:03 COVID-19 latest updates: More than 6 million recoveries globally
- 07.02-16:03 Three new hospitals to be built in Armenia
19:57, 06.26.2020
Viewed 3235 times Aliyev makes arrogant announcements seeing 5th column operating in Armenia – PM’s spokesperson
19:20, 06.26.2020
Viewed 2736 times Group of 11 doctors arrive in Armenia from Italy
21:34, 06.26.2020
Viewed 2733 times Large fire breaks out at Tsitsernakaberd
10:56, 06.30.2020
Viewed 2301 times Member of Civil Contract party Karen Chilingaryan dies aged 29
16:49, 06.26.2020
Viewed 2099 times Armenian President hosts several foreign Ambassadors