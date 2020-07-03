Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on July 3, as of 08:00, the roads across Armenia are passable.

The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks as the ban on entry to Georgia for foreigners is still in force.

