LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-07-20

LONDON, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 July:

The price of aluminum stood at $1621.50, copper price up by 0.65% to $6083.00, lead price down by 1.19% to $1780.00, nickel price up by 0.28% to $12873.00, tin price up by 0.44% to $16850.00, zinc price down by 0.87% to $2049.00, molybdenum price up by 0.27% to $16424.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.