President Sarkissian receives NSS Director

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Argishti Kyaramyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, President Sarkissian congratulated Kyaramyan on the appointment and wished him success in his future activities.

During the meeting the interlocutors referred to the ongoing activities of the NSS.

Edited and tranlsated by Tigran Sirekanyan