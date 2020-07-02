Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-07-20

YEREVAN, 2 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.84 drams to 483.36 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.71 drams to 545.47 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 6.88 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.89 drams to 604.97 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 93.60 drams to 27522.8 drams. Silver price up by 6.31 drams to 283.15 drams. Platinum price up by 161.85 drams to 12789.74 drams.