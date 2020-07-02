Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 July

Ararat Danielyan appointed adviser to Artsakh President

Ararat Danielyan appointed adviser to Artsakh President

STEPANAKERT, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree according to which Zoya Lazaryan has been relieved from the post of adviser to the President - permanent representative of the President in the National Assembly, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another Presidential decree Ararat Danielyan was appointed adviser to the President-permanent representative of the President in the National Assembly.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration