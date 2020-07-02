Ararat Danielyan appointed adviser to Artsakh President

STEPANAKERT, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree according to which Zoya Lazaryan has been relieved from the post of adviser to the President - permanent representative of the President in the National Assembly, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another Presidential decree Ararat Danielyan was appointed adviser to the President-permanent representative of the President in the National Assembly.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan