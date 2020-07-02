21 new preschools will be ready in Armenia on September 1

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government made a redistribution to the budget of the ministry of education, science, culture and sport and provided more than 1.9 billion drams for various capital expenditures.

Minister Arayik Harutyunyan said according to the draft it is planned to carry out renovation works in 7 colleges, upgrading works in 10 high schools, etc.

The minister also added that construction works are underway in 8 high schools under the education improvement program. “The works were suspended in two schools due to the coronavirus, but we have done the works almost by 80%. On September 1 we will have 21 new preschools across Armenia, with a new equipment”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan