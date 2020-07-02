Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 July

PM appoints new deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs

PM appoints new deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Anna Zhamkochyan has been appointed deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration