PM appoints new deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs
YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Anna Zhamkochyan has been appointed deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.
Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 12:22 Armenia holding talks at several directions over COVID-19 vaccine – Healthcare minister
- 11:38 Armenia coronavirus: nearly 650 patients in serious or critical condition
- 11:32 PM appoints new deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs
- 11:23 6 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh
- 11:09 COVID-19: Armenia reports 593 new cases, 473 recoveries in one day
- 10:36 Armenia Nuclear Power Plant suspended for regular repair
- 10:19 Road condition
- 10:13 Earthquake hits Armenia’s Ararat province
- 10:07 At least 50 killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine
- 09:34 Armenia’s Kapan becoming interesting place for extreme lovers: town to have the longest zipline
- 09:22 University entrance exams launched in Armenia
- 08:50 European Stocks - 01-07-20
- 08:48 US stocks - 01-07-20
- 08:47 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-07-20
- 08:46 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 01-07-20
- 08:45 Oil Prices Up - 01-07-20
- 07.01-18:50 Death rate in June 2020 rises by 30% against June 2019 – PM Pashinyan
- 07.01-18:27 Pashinyan says main strategy should be learning to live with COVID-19
- 07.01-17:44 10 thousand COVID-19 test kits arrive in Armenia
- 07.01-17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-07-20
- 07.01-17:27 Asian Stocks - 01-07-20
- 07.01-17:20 President Sarkissian holds meeting with CBA chief
- 07.01-17:06 COVID-19 latest updates: Confirmed cases in Turkey reach nearly 200,000
- 07.01-16:54 President Sarkissian discusses initiative to create pan-national park with architect Tarkhanyan
- 07.01-16:42 Bomb alert at shopping center in Yerevan was false
19:57, 06.26.2020
Viewed 3144 times Aliyev makes arrogant announcements seeing 5th column operating in Armenia – PM’s spokesperson
21:34, 06.26.2020
Viewed 2678 times Large fire breaks out at Tsitsernakaberd
19:20, 06.26.2020
Viewed 2630 times Group of 11 doctors arrive in Armenia from Italy
10:56, 06.30.2020
Viewed 2067 times Member of Civil Contract party Karen Chilingaryan dies aged 29
16:49, 06.26.2020
Viewed 2041 times Armenian President hosts several foreign Ambassadors