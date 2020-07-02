6 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. 6 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, bringing the total number of cases to 125, the Artsakh ministry of healthcare reported.

The total number of recovered patients has reached 101.

The number of active cases is 24.

70 citizens are quarantined.

So far, a total of 1,982 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Artsakh.

