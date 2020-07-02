Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 July

6 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

6 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. 6 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, bringing the total number of cases to 125, the Artsakh ministry of healthcare reported.

The total number of recovered patients has reached 101.

The number of active cases is 24.

70 citizens are quarantined.

So far, a total of 1,982 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration