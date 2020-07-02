Earthquake hits Armenia’s Ararat province

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. On July 2, at 06:11 local time, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian ministry of emergency situations detected an earthquake at the northern latitude 40.050 and eastern longitude 44.510 geographic coordinates (Armenia, 3km south-east from Marmarashen village of Ararat province) with 2.6 magnitude and 10km depth, the ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 3 points at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was also felt in Artashat town and Dvin, Marmarashen, Araksavan villages with magnitude 2-3 points.



