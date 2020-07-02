Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 July

At least 50 killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. At least 50 people died on July 1 after a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar trapped workers under a mound of refuse, Reuters reports citing the country’s fire service department and an information ministry official.

The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state when a “muddy wave” caused by heavy rain buried them, the fire service said in a Facebook post.

“Now in total 50 dead bodies,” the post said. “We are still working on the rescue process.”





