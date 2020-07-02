LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-07-20
08:47, 2 July, 2020
LONDON, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 July:
The price of aluminum stood at $1621.50, copper price stood at $6043.50, lead price stood at $1801.50, nickel price stood at $12837.00, tin price stood at $16777.00, zinc price stood at $2067.00, molybdenum price up by 1.36% to $16380.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version