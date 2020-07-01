Death rate in June 2020 rises by 30% against June 2019 – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan presented statistics on the health condition of COVID-19 patients. ARMENPRESS reports Nikol Pashinyan informed following the session at the Commandant’s Office that at the moment there are 10,900 active cases in Armenia, 2106 patients receive stationary treatment.

‘’536 of them are in serious situation, 117 are in critical situation, while 1730 patients have developed pneumonia. Yesterday we recorded 10 new death cases, while the total number of deaths has reached 453’’, Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan noted that during the 1st 5 months of the year the statistic of death rate was satisfactory, but this statistics has already changed.

‘’Unfortunately, we have to record that in June 2020 we recorded by nearly 30% more death cases compared to June, 2019. Of course, the change of the death statistics is not completely explained by coronavirus, but it undoubtedly has an impact on this statistics’’, Pashinyan concluded.

523 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,065.

515 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 14,563.

10 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 453.

The number of active cases stands at 10,900.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 149 (2 new such cases).

So far, 111,665 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

State of emergency has been prolonged until July 13.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan