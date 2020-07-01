Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

10 thousand COVID-19 test kits arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. 10 thousand COVID-19 test kits have arrived in Yerevan thanks to the efforts of the WHO and the EU, ARMENPRESS was informed form the EU Office in Armenia.

These tests authorized by the WHO are able to provide precise diagnosis within 75 minutes. This will save time and energy of doctors and more people will be able to be tested.

