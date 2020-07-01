Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-07-20

YEREVAN, 1 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.16 drams to 482.52 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.32 drams to 540.76 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.79 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.37 drams to 598.08 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 45.18 drams to 27429.2 drams. Silver price down by 0.83 drams to 276.84 drams. Platinum price up by 35.21 drams to 12627.89 drams.