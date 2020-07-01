COVID-19 latest updates: Confirmed cases in Turkey reach nearly 200,000

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 10 million 620 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 514,000.

More than 5 million 826 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 729 thousand 848 confirmed cases). 130,134 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 408 thousand 485 confirmed cases and 59,656 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 654,405. 9,536 patients have died so far.

India is now the 4th with 587,092 cases. Death rate is 17,417.

UK has confirmed 312,654 cases. The death toll has reached 43,730.

Spain has 296,351 confirmed cases. The death cases comprise 28,355.

The next is Peru with 285,213 confirmed cases and 9,677 deaths.

Chile is now the 8th, reporting 279,393 confirmed cases and 5,688 deaths.

Italy reported 240,578 cases and over 34,767 deaths so far.

Then comes Iran – 230,211 confirmed cases and 10,958 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 199,906 cases. The deaths comprise 5,131.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 22nd with a total of 83,534 cases (3 new cases in one day), out of which 78,479 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 931 cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 194,225.

Qatar has confirmed 96,088 cases. The death toll has reached 113 in Qatar.

Egypt surpassed the UAE, confirming a total of 68,311 confirmed cases and 2,953 deaths.

The next is Iraq which confirmed 49,109 cases and 1,943 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 48,667. 315 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is nearly 47,000, that of the deaths is 358.

1,778 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 34.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 279. 9 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan