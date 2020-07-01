President Sarkissian discusses initiative to create pan-national park with architect Tarkhanyan

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with architect Anahit Tarkhanyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the sides discussed the presidential initiative to create a pan-national park – Hay Park, in the territory of the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial, as well as its implementation possibilities. They highlighted the creation of the park both in terms of preserving the pan-national memory and unity and from environmental perspective for the capital city.

Anahit Tarkhanyan, who is the daughter of architect Artur Tarkhanyan, the co-author of the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial, expressed readiness to assist in fulfilling such an important idea.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan