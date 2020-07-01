Bomb alert at shopping center in Yerevan was false

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The bomb threat targeting the food court of Yerevan Mall was false, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Earlier today, at 14:26, the National Center for Crisis Management received a call about a bomb placed at the food court of Yerevan Mall.

Rescuers and the operative group of the Crisis Center left for the scene.

No bomb was found after the search operations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan