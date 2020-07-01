Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani hold video conference on Syria

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran – Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani, hold a video conference on July 1 discussing the settlement of the Syrian issue, reports RIA Novosti.

The conference was opened by the Iranian President who informed that the Iran-Russia-Turkey face-to-face summit was postponed due to the coronavirus. Rouhani said after the COVID-19 pandemic numerous events have taken place in Syria, therefore, they are holding an online meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan