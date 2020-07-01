Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

Bomb alarm at Yerevan Mall: rescuers dispatched to scene

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Crisis Management received a call today, at 14:26 that a bomb is placed at the food court of Yerevan Mall, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Rescuers and the operative group of the Crisis Center left for the scene.

 

