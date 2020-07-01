Bomb alarm at Yerevan Mall: rescuers dispatched to scene
YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Crisis Management received a call today, at 14:26 that a bomb is placed at the food court of Yerevan Mall, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
Rescuers and the operative group of the Crisis Center left for the scene.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-07-20
- 17:27 Asian Stocks - 01-07-20
- 17:20 President Sarkissian holds meeting with CBA chief
- 17:06 COVID-19 latest updates: Confirmed cases in Turkey reach nearly 200,000
- 16:54 President Sarkissian discusses initiative to create pan-national park with architect Tarkhanyan
- 16:42 Bomb alert at shopping center in Yerevan was false
- 16:10 Armenian PM conveys congratulations to Justin Trudeau on Canada Day
- 16:02 Armenian kanoon player Marianna Gevorgyan wins main prize of World Folk Vision
- 15:56 Armenian PM offers congratulations on Prosecutor’s Office Employee Day
- 15:45 Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani hold video conference on Syria
- 14:54 Bomb alarm at Yerevan Mall: rescuers dispatched to scene
- 14:47 Armenian justice minister highly values activity of outgoing Head of CoE Office in Yerevan
- 14:29 Spain, Portugal reopen joint border
- 13:31 Institute of Molecular Biology conducts studies aimed at detecting antiviral drug
- 13:29 Former NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan tests positive for COVID-19
- 12:36 A total of 185.209 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria
- 12:26 Armenian Ombudsman and ECHR start new project
- 12:08 Armenia’s Institute of Molecular Biology will soon start process of providing coronavirus test kits
- 11:28 ‘We want Roma to be top club with wins and trophies’ – Mkhitaryan
- 11:11 COVID-19: Armenia reports 523 new cases, 515 recoveries in one day
- 10:45 Justice Minister comments on recent changes to law on Constitutional Court
- 10:42 Tashir charitable foundation donates 300,000 USD to Armenia’s ambulance service personnel
- 10:19 Road condition
- 09:44 Armenian defense minister tests negative for COVID-19 after returning from Moscow
- 09:06 European Stocks - 30-06-20
19:57, 06.26.2020
Viewed 3066 times Aliyev makes arrogant announcements seeing 5th column operating in Armenia – PM’s spokesperson
13:47, 06.24.2020
Viewed 3012 times Presidents of European Council and European Commission address joint letter to Armenia’s PM
21:34, 06.26.2020
Viewed 2616 times Large fire breaks out at Tsitsernakaberd
19:20, 06.26.2020
Viewed 2549 times Group of 11 doctors arrive in Armenia from Italy
16:49, 06.26.2020
Viewed 1982 times Armenian President hosts several foreign Ambassadors