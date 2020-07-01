Armenian justice minister highly values activity of outgoing Head of CoE Office in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Rustam Badasyan received outgoing Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Voutova, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister thanked Mrs. Voutova for the amazing work and productive cooperation, highlighting the importance of the CoE’s support in the context of the ongoing reforms in Armenia.

Natalia Voutova in turn thanked for the mutual cooperation and stated that being as a lawyer, the cooperation and programs implemented with the justice minister were very familiar to her.

The meeting participants briefly touched upon the results of several joint programs relating to new draft Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, the anti-corruption fight, etc.

The Armenian minister expressed readiness to continue the cooperation with the CoE with the same efficiency.

In her turn Natalia Voutova expressed the readiness of the CoE to continue the support to Armenia aimed at strengthening the rule of law and conducting the reforms.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan