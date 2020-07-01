Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

Former NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of the Homeland party, former Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vanetsyan told Armenpress that he passed a test for COVID-19 on June 30 and today he was informed that the result is positive.

The former NSS chief has no symptoms and feels well.  

He stays at home.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





