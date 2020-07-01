Former NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan tests positive for COVID-19
13:29, 1 July, 2020
YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of the Homeland party, former Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Vanetsyan told Armenpress that he passed a test for COVID-19 on June 30 and today he was informed that the result is positive.
The former NSS chief has no symptoms and feels well.
He stays at home.
Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
