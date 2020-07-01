A total of 185.209 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The 5th group of Armenia’s humanitarian mission, consisting of de-miners, doctors and their security specialists, has departed for Syria on June 16, the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise of Armenia told Armenpress.

On June 19 Armenia’s Consul General to Aleppo Armen Sargsyan met with the Armenian group and wished them success in their mission. A number of issues relating to the mission were discussed during the meeting.

So far, the Armenian de-miners have cleared 185,209 square meters of territory in Syria. The humanitarian group provided medical care to 646 local residents.

The Armenian humanitarian mission continues operations in Aleppo despite some difficulties and restrictions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

