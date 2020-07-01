Armenian Ombudsman and ECHR start new project

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan announced about a key achievement for Armenia and his Office.

“Yesterday I had regular consultations in Strasbourg with new President of the European Court for Human Rights Robert Spano. The consultations were also attended by judge at the European Court Armen Harutyunyan, Court Registrar Roderick Liddell, etc.

I am pleased to inform that the ECHR President proposed to launch a project with the Court aimed at forming new international cooperation experience between Ombudsmen in Europe and the European Court”, the Armenian Ombudsman said.

The ECHR President proposed the Armenian Ombudsman’s candidacy as main reporter of these events.

