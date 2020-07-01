Armenian defense minister tests negative for COVID-19 after returning from Moscow

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. After returning from Moscow, Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan has been self-quarantined in his office, the minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said, asked whether the minister has been tested for the novel coronavirus or not.

Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan was in Moscow, Russia on June 24 for taking part in the Victory Day Parade.

“On the 7th day of his return, the minister was tested twice with IFA and PCR methods. The test results are negative, and the minister continues fulfilling his service duties”, the spokeswoman told Armenpress.



