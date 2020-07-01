LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-06-20

LONDON, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.90% to $1621.50, copper price up by 1.29% to $6043.50, lead price up by 0.45% to $1801.50, nickel price up by 0.90% to $12837.00, tin price up by 0.16% to $16777.00, zinc price up by 1.80% to $2067.00, molybdenum price stood at $16160.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.