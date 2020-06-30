COVID-19 latest updates: More than 5 million 695 thousand recoveries globally

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 10 million 436 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 508,000.

More than 5 million 695 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 683 thousand 301 confirmed cases). 128,819 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 370 thousand 488 confirmed cases and 58,385 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 647,849. 9,320 patients have died so far.

India is now the 4th with 568,536 cases. Death rate is 16,919.

UK has confirmed 311,965 cases. The death toll has reached 43,575.

Spain has 296,050 confirmed cases. The death cases comprise 28,346.

The next is Peru with 282,365 confirmed cases and 9,504 deaths.

Chile is now the 8th, reporting 275,999 confirmed cases and 5,575 deaths.

Italy reported 240,436 cases and over 34,744 deaths so far.

Then comes Iran – 227,662 confirmed cases and 10,817 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 198,613 cases. The deaths comprise 5,115.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 22nd with a total of 83,531 cases (19 new cases in one day), out of which 78,469 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 928 cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 186,436.

Qatar has confirmed 95,106 cases. The death toll has reached 113 in Qatar.

Egypt surpassed the UAE, confirming a total of 66,754 confirmed cases and 2,872 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 48,667. 315 death cases have been registered here.

The next is Iraq which confirmed 47,151 cases and 1,839 deaths.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is over 46,000, that of the deaths is 354.

1,745 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 34.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 279. 9 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan