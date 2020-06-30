Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-06-20

YEREVAN, 30 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 482.36 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.41 drams to 540.44 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 6.81 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.24 drams to 591.71 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 367.70 drams to 27474.38 drams. Silver price up by 1.11 drams to 277.67 drams. Platinum price up by 199.55 drams to 12592.68 drams.