Gagik Tsarukyan infected with coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia faction head Gagik Tsarukyan has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), his attorney Emin Khachatryan told Armenpress.

“Overall, he feels well, but has fever 37.1 or 37.2 degrees. I was also informed that Gagik Tsarukyan shows symptoms of mild pneumonia”, the attorney said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan