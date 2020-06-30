Gagik Tsarukyan infected with coronavirus
YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia faction head Gagik Tsarukyan has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), his attorney Emin Khachatryan told Armenpress.
“Overall, he feels well, but has fever 37.1 or 37.2 degrees. I was also informed that Gagik Tsarukyan shows symptoms of mild pneumonia”, the attorney said.
Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
