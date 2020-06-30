Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

Gagik Tsarukyan infected with coronavirus

Gagik Tsarukyan infected with coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia faction head Gagik Tsarukyan has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), his attorney Emin Khachatryan told Armenpress.

“Overall, he feels well, but has fever 37.1 or 37.2 degrees. I was also informed that Gagik Tsarukyan shows symptoms of mild pneumonia”, the attorney said.

 

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration