Estonia provides COAF with funds to fight COVID-19 in rural Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Estonia has granted €28,000 to Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) in support of its ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the Lori region of Armenia. The funds will enable COAF to purchase vital medical supplies and equipment for 26 health facilities in 28 communities across Lori.

Rural health facilities are at the forefront in ensuring the health and safety of village populations in terms of prevention & management of COVID-19. COAF will provide the Lori region with a biochemical analyzer, two mobile ultrasound devices, BP tonometers, glucometers, and pulse oximeters, as well as gloves, masks, sanitizers, distance thermometers, face shields, respirator masks & hazmat suits.

“Estonia considers it of outmost importance to show solidarity during the corona crisis and to help the partner countries in need. Armenia is currently struggling hard to beat the virus, and we hope that our contribution to the EU Rapid Response Mechanism to secure vital medical equipment in Lori region, shall make a small but important difference in Armenian lives”, mentioned the Estonian Ambassador, H.E. Kai Kaarelson.

"As the number of asymptomatic infected people increases, primary health care providers who oversee their treatment are at the highest risk. The safety and strengthening of rural healthcare infrastructures, outpatient clinics, and health centers are becoming urgent and critical,” stated Korioun Khatchadourian, COAF Managing Director.

COAF has already implemented 2 outreach programs aimed at combating the pandemic in rural Armenia. A partnership with the European Union (EU) of Armenia brought humanitarian assistance to 1,000 households and 26 health facilities in 28 communities located in the Lori region. COAF was also able to provide 7 beneficiary health facilities and 180 socially vulnerable families in the Shirak region with primary food and supplies thanks to a partnership with the Austrian Development Agency. President Armen Sarkissian has extended his gratitude for the assistance being provided to COAF in a recent phone call with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

About COAF

The “Children of Armenia” Charitable Fund (COAF) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that employs community-led approaches aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth. COAF’s target development areas are education, healthcare, social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to 64 villages in Armavir, Aragatsotn, Lori, Gegharkunik, Shirak, and Tavush regions. Since 2015, COAF has developed and started implementing a new vision – SMART Initiative. COAF SMART is designed to advance a generation across the rural world through education that will benefit individuals, societies, and the environment. COAF SMART will become an exemplary model of development and will be replicated in other regions and communities throughout Armenia. The first COAF SMART Center was inaugurated on May 27, 2018, near the village of Debet, Lori Region, with outreach to over 150,000 rural residents.