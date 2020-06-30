Earthquake registered 13km south-west from Armenia’s Chambarak town

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. On June 30, at 14:33 local time, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian ministry of emergency situations detected an earthquake at the northern latitude 38.350 and eastern longitude 43.980 geographic coordinates (Armenia, 13km south-west from the town of Chambarak) with 2.8 magnitude and 10km depth, the ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 points at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was also felt in Tsovagyugh village.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan