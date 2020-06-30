Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani to discuss Syria during video conference

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran – Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani, will hold a video conference on July 1 to discuss the settlement of the Syrian issue, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today, reports TASS.

The Presidents will hold a summit at the Astana format in a video conference mode.

Peskov said the event is scheduled to take place at 14:00 Moscow time.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





