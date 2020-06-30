Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani to discuss Syria during video conference
14:33, 30 June, 2020
YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran – Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani, will hold a video conference on July 1 to discuss the settlement of the Syrian issue, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today, reports TASS.
The Presidents will hold a summit at the Astana format in a video conference mode.
Peskov said the event is scheduled to take place at 14:00 Moscow time.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
