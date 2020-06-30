Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session, convened at the initiative of MPs, kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.

2 issues are included in the session agenda.

The lawmakers will debate at the first and second hearings the package of bills setting a legal base for the suspension of powers of the Constitutional Court President and three judges.

Thereafter, the MPs will debate the draft decision on declaring invalid the Parliament’s decision about the referendum on Constitutional amendments.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





