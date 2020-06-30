Member of Civil Contract party Karen Chilingaryan dies aged 29

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Civil Contract party Karen Chilingaryan has died at the age of 29 in a car crash, party’s PR coordinator Vahagn Aleksanyan told Armenpress.

“He has died in a car crash yesterday evening”, he said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan