Member of Civil Contract party Karen Chilingaryan dies aged 29
YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Civil Contract party Karen Chilingaryan has died at the age of 29 in a car crash, party’s PR coordinator Vahagn Aleksanyan told Armenpress.
“He has died in a car crash yesterday evening”, he said.
Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
