Parliament to convene extraordinary session

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will convene an extraordinary session on June 30, at 11:00.

2 issues are included in the session agenda.

The lawmakers will debate at the first and second hearings the package of bills setting a legal base for the suspension of powers of the Constitutional Court President and three judges.

Thereafter, the MPs will debate the draft decision on declaring invalid the Parliament’s decision about the referendum on Constitutional amendments.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan