Pashinyan thanks countries that supported Armenia in fight against COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thanked the Governments of Lithuania and Italy for sending medical humanitarian aid to Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

‘’We are grateful to the Governments of Lithauania & Italy  for sending humanitarian missions of healthcare workers to Armenia, which is a manifestation of team work and Team Europe action. We are thankful to our Diaspora & international partners from France & Russia for organizing medical missions to support us in the fight against COVID-19’’, Pashinyan wrote.

