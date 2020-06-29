We all need to reconsider our anti-pandemic behavior – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sees a necessity to reconsider the anti-pandemic behavior in the country, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in a briefing following the session at the Commandant’s Office.

‘’During the weekend we could see that our citizens organized parties at private houses and mass pilgrimages. Despite the social distance markings drawn by many companies, people ignore them’’, PM Pashinyan said, adding that he does not blame anyone for that.

He emphasized that the number of cases in Armenia shows that everyone in Armenia without exclusion, even himself, have demonstrated more or less contempt for anti-pandemic rules.

‘’Since this phenomenon has reached this scale in our country, I think all we need to reconsider our anti-pandemic behavior, otherwise we will fail to overcome this situation’’, Pashinyan said, adding that everybody’s effort is necessary for overcoming the crisis.

State of emergency has been prolonged until July 13 in Armenia.

