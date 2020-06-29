Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Sergey Grigoryan appointed Artsakh President’s representative at large

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on June 29 according to which Sergey Grigoryan has been appointed Artsakh President’s representative at large, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

 





