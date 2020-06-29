Poland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS: Poland's outgoing president Andrzej Duda failed to win an outright majority in Sunday's presidential election and is set to face Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a July 12 run-off. According to an Ipsos projection, Duda won 41.8% of the vote and Trzaskowski 30.4%, «Armenpress» reports citing Euronews.

Turnout for this first round has been 62.4%, the highest in twenty years.

The ballot was initially scheduled on May 10 but got postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An attempt by PiS to hold a postal ballot was blocked by the opposition-led Senate only four days to go amid transparency and legality concerns.

This is the second major election happening in Europe after the continent was struck by the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows Serbia's parliamentary election on June 21, which saw a 48% turnout.