Armenia’s Masha Mnjoyan had a wonderful performance at The Voice Australia battle round
16:26, 29 June, 2020
YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian singer Masha Mnjoyan, who is currently taking part in The Voice Australia, had a wonderful performance at the battle round together with singer Ella Monnery.
They performed Aretha Franklin’s famous song – Respect.
The performance was followed by major applauds by jury.
Masha Mnjoyan is the winner of The Voice Armenia which was held in 2013.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version