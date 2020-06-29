Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Armenia’s Masha Mnjoyan had a wonderful performance at The Voice Australia battle round

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian singer Masha Mnjoyan, who is currently taking part in The Voice Australia, had a wonderful performance at the battle round together with singer Ella Monnery.

They performed Aretha Franklin’s famous song – Respect.

The performance was followed by major applauds by jury.

Masha Mnjoyan is the winner of The Voice Armenia which was held in 2013.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





