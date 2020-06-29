All coronavirus infected people at Marie Izmirlian Orphanage recover

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. All children and nurses at the Marie Izmirlian Orphanage SNCO, who have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered, Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said on Facebook.

“All coronavirus-infected people at the Marie Izmirlian Orphanage SNCO have recovered. As of this moment the results of all tests conducted at the Orphanage are negative. I want to specifically thank the Arabkir medical center and doctor Ara Babloyan for the caring attitude to the children”, the minister said.

On May 25, 6 staffers and 9 children of the Marie Izmirlian Orphanage SNCO have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

The Orphanage provides care to a total of 102 children.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan