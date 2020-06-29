Another Armenian MP contracts coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker from the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Karen Hambardzumyan has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The MP told Armenpress that he has tested positive for coronavirus, but has no healthcare problems.

“I have passed a COVID-19 test, the result is positive, but I feel very well. Currently I am being examined at the hospital”, he said.

Several MPs of the Armenian Parliament have been infected with coronavirus.

According to the latest data, 482 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,127. 181 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 13,297. 7 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 433. The number of active cases stands at 11,254.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan ; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan