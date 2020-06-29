President Sarkissian continues discussions with health specialists on COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues discussions with the health sector specialists on the ways to fight and overcome the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

This time the President had meetings with former minister of healthcare, Doctor in Medical Sciences, Professor Derenik Dumanyan, former healthcare minister, Doctor in Medical Sciences Ararat Mkrtchyan, as well as had a telephone conversation with former healthcare minister Hayk Nikoghosyan who is currently holding an executive position in the World Health Organization.

During the meetings and phone talks the sides talked about the coronavirus-related situation in Armenia, the impact of the pandemic on the healthcare system, the response and strategy adopted by the healthcare system. They exchanged views on the ways to prevent the spread of the virus. The health specialists introduced their approaches and proposals over the matter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan