Opposition lawmaker Edmon Marukyan tests negative for COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the Parliament Edmon Marukyan has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I am pleased to inform that I tested negative for COVID-19. We continue keeping all the rules and will together overcome the pandemic”, the lawmaker said on Facebook.

Several members of Parliament of Armenia have been infected with COVID-19.

According to the data of June 28, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 24,645, of which 13,116 have already recovered. At the moment the number of active cases is 10,964.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan