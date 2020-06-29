Justice minister not infected with COVID-19: spokesperson denies media reports

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The media reports according to which Armenia’s justice minister Rustam Badasyan has been infected with the novel coronavirus have nothing to do with the reality, the minister’s spokesperson Lusine Martirosyan said today on Facebook.

“Justice minister Rustam Badasyan has not been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus”, the spokesperson said.

According to the data of June 28, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 24,645, of which 13,116 have already recovered. At the moment the number of active cases is 10,964.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan