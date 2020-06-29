President of Artsakh lays flowers at monument of missing war volunteers

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the Day of those fallen for Motherland and missing in action, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid flowers on the monument of missing in action war volunteers, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan attended the event.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan